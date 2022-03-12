Vernon man charged with sexual assault

Mar. 12—VERNON — A Vernon man is facing charges related to the sexual assault of a girl.

The man, James Lanier, 33, of Regan Street, is charged with third-degree sexual assault and illegal sexual contact with a minor.

During his arraignment Friday, a Vernon Superior Court Judge set his bond at $100,000, and ordered him to return to court April 8.

The prosecutor, Jaclyn Preville, had argued for a higher bond, of $250,000. She said police in Vernon, Manchester and East Hartford are investigating additional cases against Lanier too.

Either way, Lanier's appointed public defender, Michael Rodrigue, said his client wouldn't be able to post the bond.

The affidavit supporting Lanier's arrest provides the following details:

Police were contacted Wednesday evening by a person who alerted police that a juvenile female had reported being sexually assaulted.

Police went to the home, where the caller explained that the girl had revealed the abuse earlier that day. The girl disclosed that Lanier had started off touching her inappropriately, and that escalated to him having sex with her.

Just that day, the girl said Lanier touched her in an intimate way, and forced her to touch him as well.

Police called Lanier Thursday night, and he admitted to touching the girl inappropriately and having her touch him, but denied they ever had intercourse.

