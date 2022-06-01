Vernon man charged in shooting

Jun. 1—VERNON — Police have arrested an eighth suspect in connection with a shooting in May 2021 on Terrace Drive.

Vernon resident Shalik Robinson, 21, was arrested on May 27 and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Police have charged four adults and three juveniles in connection with the shooting, which happened outside of the Park West apartments and left a 19-year-old man with serious injuries.

Police said last year that the shooting was a continuation of an ongoing feud between two groups of young men that escalated from fistfights and stabbings.

Robinson is held in lieu of $100,000 bond and will next appear in Vernon Superior Court on June 24.

Police said the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.

— Ben Crnic

Ben covers Vernon and Stafford for the Journal Inquirer.