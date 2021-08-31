Vernon man charged in SW incident

Aug. 31—SOUTH WINDSOR — A Vernon man was charged Friday with threatening a woman with a knife.

The man, Andre B. Baena, 27, of 85 Old Town Road, was charged after a domestic violence incident where police said he threatened to kill the woman, who was able to lock herself in her car and called 911.

Baena threw rocks at the vehicle, causing some damage, before fleeing on foot, police said. Officers located him a short while later and found him in possession of the narcotic fentanyl and a hypodermic needle.

Baena was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree threatening, third-degree assault, use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Baena was held on $100,000 bond for a Monday appeareance in Manchester Superior Court.

— Joseph Villanova