Vernon man charged Tuesday in connection to sexual assault inside bank in mid-July

A 67-year-old Vernon man was charged Tuesday in connection to a sexual assault that occurred at a bank in mid-July.

Dwight Barrows, 67, was charged with second-degree breach of peace, fourth-degree sexual assault and second-degree unlawful restraint.

The assault occurred on July 15 at Key Bank, located at 348 Hartford Turnpike. Police say that “Barrows inappropriately touched a female victim and would not allow her to leave the bank’s vestibule.”

Barrows is being held on $50,000 bond and was expected in court Wednesday.

The investigation remains ongoing, anyone with information should call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.

