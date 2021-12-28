Vernon man faces more sexual assault charges after 3 women file complaints

Dec. 28—VERNON — A local man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an ATM lobby at Key Bank on the Hartford Turnpike in July has since been charged with assaulting three more women prior to that incident, police said.

Dwight Barrows, 68, who lives in a mobile home park at 325 Kelly Road, has been charged with three counts of felony third-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree unlawful restraint, a misdemeanor, in connection with incidents that occurred between 2019 and last June. He was arrested in the three additional cases on Oct. 18.

Barrows was initially arrested on Aug. 31 in connection with an incident on July 15 in the ATM lobby at Key Bank at 348 Hartford Tpke., police said. He was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, second-degree unlawful restraint and second-degree breach of peace, all misdemeanors, in that incident.

Police said they received the three additional complaints against Barrows following news reports about his August arrest in the Key Bank incident.

In that case, police said a woman reported being in the bank's ATM lobby when Barrows entered and began talking to her. Barrows asked if he could hug her, then did so without waiting for her response. He groped the woman, then pulled her closer and kissed her, police said. Surveillance cameras on the ATM machine and the ceiling recorded the incident, and an anonymous tip helped police identify Barrows.

Police said that the three new complaints against Barrows were similar in nature, with Barrows cornering women, grabbing them, and attempting to kiss them, followed by either apologizing or berating them.

NEW CHARGES

AGAINST WHO: Dwight Barrows, 68, who lives in a mobile home park at 325 Kelly Road, Vernon, in connection with incidents involving three separate women that occurred between 2019 and last June, police say.

MOST RECENT CHARGES: Three counts of felony third-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree unlawful restraint, a misdemeanor.

PRIOR CHARGES: Fourth-degree sexual assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree breach of peace, all misdemeanors.

NEXT COURT DATE: Jan. 26 in Vernon Superior Court.

STATUS: Free in all cases on promises to appear.

The affidavits supporting the charges against Barrows provide the following details: One of the women reported that Barrows assaulted her while she was working as his realtor in December 2019. They met on Dec. 3 for an inspection at a mobile home on Kelly Road that Barrows eventually bought.

As soon as they walked inside, Barrows grabbed the woman in a "bear hug." She tried pushing him away, but he began kissing her. When she yelled at him to stop, he pulled her even closer, she told police.

She said Barrows told her he just wanted a kiss and that she was "being a baby about it."

Eventually she threatened to call police, and Barrows immediately let go and began apologizing. The woman said she tried not to meet with Barrows again after that, but if she had to she never went alone.

The next incident Barrows is accused in occurred in June 2020. A woman told police that before the incident, she was warned by another person to watch out for Barrows.

On that day, she was heading into her home after doing yard work when Barrows approached her. She purposely stopped in an area where others could see, she said. They introduced themselves and had a brief conversation.

At the end, Barrows moved toward her like he wanted a hug. The woman said she tried to step back, but Barrows grabbed her with both hands and wrapped his arms around her. She said Barrows then tried to kiss her, forcing her to turn her head into her shoulder to avoid him. The woman said she kept trying to push Barrows away, and yelled at him to stop, and eventually he did.

Afterward, Barrows shouted at her, "what's the matter with you, you're acting like a schoolgirl," she told police.

A third woman reported a similar incident this past June when she was also outside working in the yard. Barrows asked if she wanted any help. She refused, but Barrows insisted, so she let him, the woman said.

At one point Barrows asked if she wanted to have lunch with him, and she agreed. Soon after getting inside his home, Barrows grabbed her by the arms and began pushing her toward his bedroom, the woman told police.

She told him to stop, but Barrows kept pushing her, and began kissing her on the lips and cheek, even as she tried to get away, the woman said.

Barrows finally did let go, and asked if they could still be friends. Although nervous, the woman said she ate lunch with Barrows, then left as quickly as possible.

Barrows is free on promises to appear in all of the cases and is scheduled to next appear in Vernon Superior Court on Jan. 26. He has yet to enter a plea in any of the cases.

