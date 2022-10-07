Vernon man gets 6 months for stealing from grandparents

Oct. 7—A Vernon man who stole items from his grandparents' home while they were on vacation in 2019 has been sentenced to six months in prison.

Matthew Clark, 29, received the sentence Wednesday in Vernon Superior Court from Judge Margaret Murphy.

After his release from prison, Clark will be on probation for three years, during which time he will have to pay $7,500 in restitution.

He will also have to undergo substance evaluation and avoid any more arrests, according to Murphy's orders.

Clark was charged in connection with the theft in February 2020 and pleaded guilty to second-degree larceny in September.

According to state police, Clark's grandparents reported what happened in October 2019, a few months after taking a "bucket list" vacation.

They said they trusted Clark to watch their home, property, and pets while they were gone in July and August 2019.

But in August 2019, Clark's mother visited their home and found it to be filled with trash, alcohol bottles, drug paraphernalia, and dirty pots and pans, state police said.

A number of items also were missing, including televisions, a home generator, lawn equipment and power tools. Clark had sold some of them to local pawnshops, state police said.

When troopers questioned Clark about the accusations before his arrest, Clark admitted to stealing the items and to having parties at his grandparents' home during which he used alcohol and crack cocaine, state police said.

