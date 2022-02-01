Vernon man gets more time in theft of guns

Feb. 1—A Vernon man serving a 4 1/2 -year state prison sentence for involvement in the theft of guns from a Stafford pawnshop in 2019 has received a one-year federal sentence for possessing one of the stolen guns after being convicted of a felony.

Judge Michael P. Shea, who imposed the sentence on Lawrence A. McEwen Jr., 39, in U.S. District Court in Hartford on Monday, ordered that it run concurrent with the state sentence.

The federal sentence is likely to increase the time McEwen spends behind bars because he won't be eligible for state parole while the federal government has a "detainer" on him, said his lawyer, Robert M. Frost Jr.

Frost said in court that McEwen would ordinarily be eligible for state parole after completing half his state sentence for conspiring to steal a firearm, a point the defense lawyer said he should reach approximately in May. Frost said after court that the concurrent federal sentence will delay McEwen's parole eligibility until a year from now.

McEwen was one of four men implicated in the 30-second burglary of the Simon Says pawnshop at 44 West Stafford Road in Stafford, which occurred around 8:50 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2019.

Seven guns were stolen in the burglary and at least four ended up in the hands of Hartford drug dealers, prosecutor David J. Sheldon wrote in his sentencing memorandum. Two other participants in the gun theft, McEwen's brother, Jonathan McEwen, and Damien Garcia subsequently sold two of the other guns, the prosecutor continued.

But Lawrence McEwen still had the last of the stolen guns, a .40-caliber pistol, on him when Vernon police officers — acting on a tip that Garcia was trying to sell one of the stolen guns — approached him and Garcia on West Main Street three days after the burglary.

Both men ran, but Garcia surrendered after a few steps. Lawrence McEwen kept running into a driveway where he was apprehended. As he ran, the officers heard a loud bang as if he had thrown something, according to the prosecutor.

After apprehending him, they searched the area and found the stolen pistol about 25 feet away, the prosecutor continued.

Lawrence McEwen has felony convictions on his record that include a robbery and burglaries dating from when he was about 18. His possession of the .40-caliber pistol was the basis for his federal conviction of possessing a stolen gun after being convicted of a felony.

Investigators later developed evidence implicating him in the pawnshop burglary.

The lawyers in the case agreed at Monday's sentencing that addiction to heroin and fentanyl was a major driver of Lawrence McEwen's criminal behavior. The defense lawyer argued that McEwen's parents' "tumultuous, toxic, and abusive relationship" also had much to do with his later involvement in crime.

But Frost also quoted the mother of McEwen's 6-year-old daughter as saying that he was a "great father" who was very involved in his daughter's life before his arrest.

McEwen's prison time will be followed by three years of "supervised release" with drug treatment requirements.

Of McEwen's co-defendants, Garcia got a five-year prison term for his role in the gun thefts, the only sentence longer than Lawrence McEwen's 4 1/2 -year term. Jonathan McEwen got 3 1/2 years, and Adam Miller got three years.

