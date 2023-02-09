Vernon man guilty of lesser charge in fatal incident

Feb. 9—VERNON — A local man who was accused of manslaughter in a woman's death in 2018 was found guilty Wednesday of a lesser charge of first-degree assault.

Jason Fazzino, 27, is facing a sentence of six years in prison, followed by three year's of special parole as part of a plea deal.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 20.

He also pleaded guilty to sale of a narcotic substance, violation of a protective order, and violation of probation.

According to police, officers and paramedics responded to a home on Sunnyview Drive on April 29, 2018, for a suspected overdose. Fazzino lived there with his mother and stepfather.

Paramedics found a woman in a bedroom upstairs who they determined had died at least several hours before.

A witness said he saw Fazzino standing over the woman, holding a pillow against her face and had to push him away.

Police also learned from an inmate that Fazzino had bragged about getting away with murder.

The inmate said Fazzino told him he held the pillow over the woman's face until she stopped moving and said "she was going to die anyways."

Fazzino denied killing the woman and said she was like a sister to him.

