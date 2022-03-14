Vernon man with history of charges accosted another woman, police say

Mar. 14—VERNON — A man who has been arrested multiple times already and accused of sexually assaulting women, usually by groping and kissing them against their will, has been arrested once again for a similar incident.

The man, Dwight Barrows, 68, who lives in a mobile home park at 325 Kelly Road, was charged Thursday with second-degree unlawful restraint and second-degree breach of peace.

After his arrests in August and October Barrows was released on promises to appear, but this time a judge set his bond at $30,000. As of this morning, he was still being held.

A police report supporting his most recent arrest provides the following details:

Police were called to Northeastern Pulmonary Associates on Thursday, after Barrows had an appointment. An employee there reported that Barrows had grabbed and hugged her and kissed her neck in the midst of a medical appointment.

The woman said she was checking Barrows' vital signs and chatting, when he began talking about his hair. He also showed her pictures of his hair from the past, the woman said.

After she finished taking Barrow's blood pressure, he grabbed her arm and put her hand in his hair, the woman told police.

Then, as she attempted to leave the room, Barrows asked for a hug and without waiting for her response, wrapped one of his arms around her back and pulled her close, the woman said.

She tried to pull away, but Barrows held her tightly, and then put his open mouth on her neck. She could feel his teeth on her neck, she said.

Barrow let her go and she left the room.

The incident was partially witnessed by another employee, who heard Barrows ask for a hug and saw him hug the woman tightly.

Following the incident Barrows was banned from the office.

Police went to Barrows' home later on to speak with him about what happened.

Barrows became increasingly nervous as the conversation continued, police noted. Barrows said he thought it was OK to hug the woman because he didn't feel her pull away.

He admitted to kissing the woman, but said it's common in his culture to kiss others on the face.

Barrows told police he had thoughts that because of his past incidents, he shouldn't hug or kiss anyone, but ignored those thoughts.

In addition, Barrows said while shopping these days, he'll turn around if there's a woman in the same aisle as him.

Barrows is facing numerous charges from previous arrests. He is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault from an incident in July, when he cornered a woman in an ATM lobby, then groped and kissed her.

In October, he was charged with three counts of third-degree sexual assault, from three separate incidents involving three different women.

In one case, a real estate agent reported being grabbed and kissed by Barrows during a home showing.

In another case, Barrow is accused of grabbing and kissing a woman just minutes after they had met for the first time while outside her house doing yard work.

The last sexual assault charge stems from June 2021, when a woman said she went to Barrows' home for lunch. Soon after getting inside, Barrows grabbed her by the arms and began pushing her toward the bedroom, kissing her along the way, she told police.

