Vernon man learns price of committing crimes before sentencing

Sep. 2—When someone pleads guilty to a crime and is expected to remain free on bond while awaiting sentencing, Connecticut judges routinely warn that, if the defendant is charged with an additional crime before being sentenced, the guilty plea will remain in effect but the sentence agreement won't.

Vincente N. Torres, 21, of Vernon learned last week in Vernon Superior Court what the consequences can be of disregarding that warning. He ended up sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison in cases that he had originally plea bargained for a sentence of three years and a day behind bars

The plea bargain, entered in late April, stemmed from Torres' sale of the opioid medication oxycodone to an undercover police officer three times in December 2019 and January 2020 in Vernon. He pleaded guilty to three counts of selling the drug in return for the prosecution's agreement to recommend the sentence of three years and a day in prison.

But, in the months that followed, Torres was arrested in two domestic cases.

Windsor police arrested him May 8, filing felony charges of risk of injury to a child and violating a family violence protective order as well as misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, online court records show. He was released in that case on a $5,000 bond and required to post only 10% of that amount, $500, in cash.

The case remains pending in the court that usually meets in Enfield but has been meeting in Hartford due to the COVID-19 pandemic, online records show.

Torres was arrested in another domestic case in Vernon on May 22, and this time, he ended up in jail, unable to post bond.

Last week, Torres pleaded guilty to violating a family violence protective order in the Vernon case and received a five-year prison sentence.

He got even more prison time in the three drug cases he had plea bargained in late April. He received 5 1/2 -year prison terms in each, to be followed by five years' probation, with the possibility of up to 4 1/2 more years in prison if he violates release conditions, online records show.

The original plea bargain in the drug cases had called for a "flat" prison sentence, without subsequent probation and suspended prison time.

All the sentences imposed last week run concurrent to one another. Still, Torres' punishment is far more severe than what he would have received if he had stayed out of trouble while awaiting sentencing.

Attempts to reach Torres' lawyer, John O'Brien, and Tolland County State's Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky for comment on the case were unsuccessful.

