Vernon man sentenced on federal gun charges

Sep. 23—A Vernon man was sentenced in federal court in Hartford Thursday to serve 33 months in prison for illegal possession of a gun.

Rondell Chambers, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant, who also ordered Chambers to serve three years of supervised release once he leaves prison.

The sentence stems from a traffic stop in October 2020. According to court documents, police pulled over a vehicle Chambers was riding in to arrest him on outstanding warrants. Chambers dropped a satchel as he stepped out of the vehicle, and it contained a loaded .40 caliber pistol.

Chambers has a history of multiple state felony convictions for drug and gun offenses, making it a violation of federal law for him to posses the firearm and ammunition.

Chambers is free on $150,000 bond and is to report to prison on Nov. 11.