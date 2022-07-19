Vernon man sentenced in feud-driven shooting

Jul. 19—VERNON — A young man who was involved in a shooting on Terrace Drive in May 2021 was sentenced Friday to serve 2 1/2 years in prison.

The shooting was another outbreak of violence in a years-long feud between two groups of young people in Vernon, in which Kwame Nyarko-Attah, now 20, had played a part.

After a previous conviction, Nyarko-Attah had moved to New York. If he had stayed home, none of this would have happened, Prosecutor Jaclyn Preville said.

Instead, Nyarko-Attah traveled to Vernon and was present with at least two others when another local man was seriously injured by gunfire.

On Friday, Nyarko-Attah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and admitted violating his probation. He will remain on probation for an additional three years after serving his prison sentence.

The shooting occurred on May 11, around 4 p.m., near the Park West apartments on Terrace Drive. Police responded to reports that a man had been shot and found him suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso. Charles Chambers, 18, is accused of firing the gun, and Tyrese Blue, 20, is charged with conspiracy.

Preville said Nyarko-Attah encouraged the shooting instead of trying to stop it. She said there is still hope for him, if he grows up, and uses his time in prison to learn how to act in the future.

Judge Kathleen McNamara told Nyarko-Attah what he needs to do: leave the area and stop associating with the other people involved in the feud.

If he has a place to stay in New York, "please just go there. Enjoy your life," McNamara told him.

She said that if he doesn't stop associating with the other defendants in the case, he will end up back in prison, or she'll be seeing his obituary in the newspaper.

"I'm sorry to be so blunt," McNamara said.

McNamara told a story about a young man many years ago, in a similar situation, who pleaded guilty and was set to return to court three months later to be sentenced, but never made it back. He was shot while sitting on a bicycle on a street corner, McNamara said.

Story continues

When it was time for his court date, "his mother sat in court and sobbed," she said.

"I can't get that mother's face and sob out of my mind and it's been 22 years," McNamara said.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.