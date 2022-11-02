Vernon man's death ruled a suicide

Nov. 2—VERNON — One of the shooting victims found dead Friday in a Vinetta Drive home has been ruled a suicide, investigators say.

Police on Monday identified the two people as Anthony and Karen Priester. Both died from injuries suffered from gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said officers responded to the home when family members went to check on the couple after not hearing from them.

The state chief medical examiner on Tuesday ruled Anthony Priester's death a suicide, police said. The manner of Karen Priester's death has yet to be determined, pending further study, they said.