Vernon Parrow, 53, mortally wounded at Bremerton shelter: 'He made us better people'

One of Vernon Parrow’s jobs at the Kitsap Rescue Mission in Bremerton, where he lived for years, was to greet the linen delivery driver every Friday.

Though they didn’t talk much at first, one day Parrow asked what he could do to make things easier for the driver.

That was Parrow's way, the people who knew him said: He asked how he could help and wanted to know how others were feeling.

What started as a simple, weekly interaction at the homeless shelter turned into weekly lunches together and blossomed into a friendship with the driver, Jon Oram, and his two sons, Camden and Brayden Oram.

The friendship changed their lives.

In 2019 Parrow joined the Orams for Thanksgiving dinner. They brought him Christmas dinner. Anyone who has crossed paths with Parrow would know he was a serious Seattle Seahawks fan, so they bought him a brand new regulation Russell Wilson jersey. They would quiz him on sports stats and dates. A fact check on Google always proved him right.

They loved him and he loved them back.

“He made such an impact on my life, and my kids’ lives,” Oram said. “A lot of people get painted with the same brush by society. And I think no matter who you are, you see those people and put them in a category.”

Getting to know Parrow made them think differently about people experiencing homelessness and those who live in homeless shelters.

“He made us better people.”

Parrow, 53, died March 26 in a Tacoma hospital, 12 days after suffering grave injuries investigators say were sustained in a violent attack by one of Parrow’s fellow residents at the Kitsap Rescue Mission.

Former employees say the man was Parrow’s friend and was in the throes of a mental crisis. A witness told Bremerton police the attack was unprovoked.

Parrow’s death devastated not just the mission community, who knew Parrow as a warm and kind-hearted friend eager to pitch in, but for people like Oram and his sons.

“He was something special,” Oram said.

Parrow came to the shelter four or five years ago after caring for his ailing mother.

“When she passed away he didn’t have anywhere else to go,” former mission employee Ami Leach said.

He made himself indispensable – Leach called him the staff’s “right-hand man” – not just through his work but for his sweet disposition and the care he showed others. He welcomed new guests, handed out towels, lent cigarettes and visitors would mistake him for a staff member.

“He always did it with a smile on his face, asking people how they were doing, or if somebody was new he would be very welcoming to them and show them the ropes,” former mission employee Kelli Williams said. “There wasn’t anybody he wouldn’t talk to.”

Parrow didn’t use drugs, he didn’t drink alcohol; his weaknesses were Dr. Pepper and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. And in the words of Oram, “If it wasn’t about the Seahawks he didn’t care.”

Rarely was he seen not wearing a team jacket or jersey, and staff at the mission would set aside donated Seahawks gear for him.

“I hope and pray that when they bury that man he is wearing Seahawks,” Leach said. “He was a fanatic.”

Williams said she felt caring for others was Parrow’s purpose in life.

“I just think he was created that way,” she said.

Every day when they would chat, Parrow asked about Leach’s husband and children. It touched her to know that Parrow really cared.

“We ask people, ‘How are you?’ and don’t wait for an answer and keep walking, but that was not Vernon,” Leach said.

“He was just a person who quickly identified with everyone,” she added. “Not just clients, but staff. He was so likable and easy to get along with. He was trusted.”

What Parrow got in return was a home, a place where he felt useful, a community he loved and loved him back.

“There was just something he found there,” Williams said. “He lived there and never wanted to leave, bless his heart. That was just his home.”

One Friday, when Oram made his run to the mission, he was greeted by somebody he didn’t know. Turns out, Parrow got a haircut and a shave and was wearing new clothes. Oram didn’t even recognize him.

Oram was blown away, and impressed. He told Parrow they should drive over to McDonald’s, right then, and apply for a job.

“Let’s go get a job application,” Oram said.

“No,” he recalls Parrow saying. “This is what I like to do. These people. I’m here for these people.”

The former mission employees said the heartbreak of Parrow’s death, and how he died, is compounded by the fact that he was friends with the man accused of killing him. They said the man was mentally ill and was not receiving adequate treatment and may have been self-medicating with street drugs.

Bremerton police were called the morning of March 14 to the Kitsap Rescue Mission’s temporary location at the Quality Inn, 4303 Kitsap Way, after witnesses said Parrow was beaten by another resident, Nicholas James Stephens, 32. When police arrived Stephens pointed himself out and declined to make a statement.

Stephens is schizophrenic, a witness told investigators. When officers searched him they found a straw used to smoke fentanyl, a powerful, highly addictive and inexpensive drug. The synthetic opioid is suspected in three fatal overdoses in Kitsap County this week.

A witness described the attack to investigators as unprovoked and “out of nowhere.” Parrow was beaten with an ashtray described as weighing about 20 pounds and made of steel, officers wrote in court documents.

Stephens was initially charged with first-degree assault, but after Parrow died prosecutors increased the charge to second-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

“The person who did this is not an awful person, what he did was awful,” Leach said of Stephens. “This person shouldn’t have been on the streets. The system failed him and it failed Vernon.”

When Williams heard that Parrow had been hurt in an assault, her first thought was that when he recovered, Parrow would forgive Stephens. That was how kind-hearted he was, she said.

“What has happened to Vern is tragic and devastating enough, but we also know the other person, and his side of the story, and how tragic this is for him,” Williams said. “The person that did it is going to suffer, and his family is suffering because of it.”

An attorney for Stephens, public defender Kim Sloan, declined to comment.

Oram visited Parrow in the hospital three days before he died. The injuries to his brain were severe and he was unconscious and motionless. Oram read Parrow messages written by Camden and Brayden, who were crushed and wanted Parrow to know what he meant to them.

“I love you, buddy,” Oram told Parrow.

At that moment Parrow’s arm moved.

Oram took that to mean Parrow heard him.

“It was the closure that we needed,” Oram said.

