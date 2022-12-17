Vernon police accuse East Hartford woman of posting nude images of another woman online

Dec. 17—An East Hartford woman is accused of posting intimate images of another woman online.

The woman, Arie Fuller, 20, was charged Dec. 1 with disseminating an intimate image to more than one person and second-degree harassment.

According to Vernon police, a woman called police in October to report that Fuller had posted nude photographs and videos of her on social media.

The woman said she and Fuller had lived together until August of the previous year, and Fuller believed she was owed $150.

She said one of the videos showed her face, and the others had features she was able to identify.

The woman also showed police messages she received from a blank Facebook account that she believed were from Fuller that referred to the posted photographs and videos.

One part of the message read, "you don't wanna give me my money ima just ruin your life."

Police were able to speak with Fuller by phone, and she believed posting the images online wasn't illegal because the woman was not underage.

Police informed her that it was against the law and that she could be arrested. She protested that the images had already been taken down, but police reminded her that when things are posted on the internet, they're difficult to take back.

In a separate call, Fuller denied posting the images and suggested that it was possible the victim had used Fuller's account to post the images as a way of getting revenge.

Fuller also denied making the Facebook account that sent the incriminating messages to the woman. However, police determined that the account was created using Fuller's email address, from the location of her home in East Hartford.

