Vernon police arrest man on child porn charges

Sep. 3—VERNON — Police arrested a local man on Thursday who faces child pornography charges.

Vernon resident Richard Graf, 65, was served an arrest warrant and charged with one count of possession of child pornography in the first-degree, police said.

Police added that they had launched an investigation into Graf in August, leading to a search warrant that was executed at his home. Police later performed a "digital forensic exam" of items seized in the search, and found child pornography and child erotica, police said.

Graf is currently being held in lieu of a $200,000 court set bond and was to be arraigned Friday in Vernon Superior Court.

Police are still investigating the incident, and anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Thomas Van Tasel at 860-872-9126.

Ben covers Vernon and Stafford for the Journal Inquirer.