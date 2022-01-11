Vernon police arrest man driver who they say fired shots, fled officers

A man who police suspect fired a gun in Vernon and New Britain before engaging officers in a 50-mile chase into Massachusetts last month has been extradited to Connecticut.

Vernon police on Tuesday arrested Alexander Hernandez, 21, of New Britain. He was in custody on $350,000 bail before his arraignment in Superior Court in Rockville.

Police said Hernandez fired shots at a home on Village Street in the Rockville section of town early on the morning of Dec. 29. No one was injured.

He also is suspected of firing a gun in New Britain — again, no one was hurt — and three times fleeing police who were on a special anti-auto theft detail in Newington.

The officers tried to pull over the car he was driving twice that morning, first at 2:10 a.m. and later at 3:45 a.m., but the driver kept going and police declined to chase him.

But by the time they spotted the blue Mitsubishi Lancer a third time, the car had been tied to gunfire in Vernon and New Britain. With help from the state police, officers then chased the car through Hartford into Massachusetts, where the Massachusetts State Police took him into custody.

Vernon is the first Connecticut police department to charge Hernandez in connection with the incidents that night. His Vernon charges include criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault; criminal attempt to commit second-degree assault with a firearm; first-degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

His gun charges are criminal possession of a firearm; carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.