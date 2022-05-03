Vernon police charge 19-year-old, juvenile in carjacking, robbery

A Massachusetts teenager and a juvenile accomplice were charged in connection to a carjacking on Monday in Vernon, police said.

According to the Vernon Police Department, Nathaniel Harrington, 19 of Springfield, and a juvenile accomplice used a handgun to demand money, a cell phone and the victim’s vehicle during the carjacking on Dobson Road.

Police said there were no reported injuries.

Harrington was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree larceny, criminal use of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace and robbery by carjacking. He is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday.

The juvenile was charged with first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace, robbery by carjacking and conspiracy to commit criminal use of a weapon. The juvenile will appear in New Britain Juvenile Court.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vernon police at 860-872-9126.