Vernon police charge four minors in alleged armed home invasion

Four minors were arrested and charged in connection to a home invasion on Elm Street in Vernon on Sunday, police said.

According to the Vernon Police Department, the victims of Sunday’s home invasion knew the minors and sustained injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

All four minors were taken into custody on Monday and turned over to juvenile authorities.

Two of the minors were charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault with a firearm, second-degree assault, use of a machine gun in a violent crime, conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, use of an assault weapon for an A, B or C felony, illegal possession of an assault weapon, illegal possession of a high capacity magazine, negligent storage of a firearm, second-degree breach of peace, interfering with an emergency call and sixth-degree larceny.

The third minor was charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault with a firearm, use of an assault weapon for an A, B or C felony, illegal possession of an assault weapon, second-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, interfering with an emergency call, conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault.

The fourth minor was charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny.

Each of the four minors will appear in Rockville Juvenile Court, police said.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon Police at 860-873-9216.