Vernon police charge man with possession of cocaine, fentanyl

Apr. 9—VERNON — Police said Friday they had arrested a local man and charged him with possession of cocaine and fentanyl with intent to sell.

On Monday, the East Central Narcotics Task Force and Vernon police executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on West Street and found approximately 42 grams (1 1/2 ounces) of fentanyl powder, approximately 75 grams (2 1/2 ounces) of powder and crack cocaine, and various prescription narcotics pills, police said.

Police also found packaging material, scales, and other items used to facilitate a drug factory operation, police said.

Marvin Henry, 27, aka "T," was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell for fentanyl, cocaine, and prescription narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a drug factory.

While the search warrant was being served, police found an infant at the location, where there was narcotics-related paraphernalia in various common spaces of the residence, leading to a charge of risk of injury to a minor.

Henry posted a $250,000 surety bond and will appear in Vernon Superior Court.

Anyone with information pertaining to any illicit drug activity is asked to contact the East Central Narcotics Taskforce at 860-645-5548. All calls will remain confidential.

