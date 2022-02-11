Vernon police cruiser hit in chase through two towns

Feb. 11—VERNON — A police cruiser was hit during a chase Thursday afternoon as officers pursued a suspect who attempted to hit multiple other vehicles, police say.

According to Vernon Police, the chase started at approximately 12:18 p.m. when police located a suspect in a criminal mischief complaint at 373 Talcottville Road.

When officers approached the suspect, he fled the scene in his car and drove at a high rate of speed through a parking lot and onto southbound Talcottville Road, also known as Route 83, police said.

The suspect then drove at high speeds, appearing to try and strike multiple vehicles and police cruisers along the four-lane state road as officers attempted to stop him, police said. At one point the suspect began to drive into oncoming traffic as he entered Manchester via Route 83 on Tolland Turnpike, police said.

The suspect then hit a police cruiser stopped at a red light that was driven by an officer returning to Vernon. The suspect then continued to drive recklessly on Route 83, police said.

Eventually, a Vernon police officer used his car to stop the suspect in a crash on Taylor Street in Manchester. The suspect then fled on foot and was finally arrested inside a business across from Kohls department store at 100 Tolland Turnpike, police said.

No bystanders or police officers were hurt, police said. The suspect, whose name, age and place of residence had not yet been released, was taken to an area hospital for "precautionary measures."

The case remains under investigation by Vernon and Manchester police and the Metro Traffic Services Accident Reconstruction Team. Police ask that anyone with any information about the incident call Vernon Police Sergeant Andrew Hannaford at 860-872-9126, ext. 2020.

