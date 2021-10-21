Vernon police dog, Thor, dies after illness

Vernon police have lost a loyal and hard-working member of the department, K-9 Thor.

The police dog died Saturday of an autoimmune disorder and pneumonia, a town spokesman said. His handler, Officer Bryan Sembersky, was by his side.

The Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix was an important part of the police force over the past seven years, whether he was rooting out a suspect, sniffing for illegal drugs or interacting with children. The police department now has one K-9, Officer Jeffrey Condon’s Tengo.

“Thor worked tirelessly to protect his fellow officers and the residents of Vernon,” Police Chief John Kelley said.

In February 2016, Thor found 1,400 bags of heroin in a car during what was at first a routine traffic stop, Kelley said.

“Two people were arrested and one received a three-year prison sentence,” he said.

More recently, Thor found what police believe was the murder weapon in the shooting death of the owner of the Motel 6 in June.

Alvin Waugh, who faces murder and other charges, had fled the scene and told officers on the phone that he had dropped the gun in a body of water, police said at the time. Officers worked to get Waugh to surrender and Thor searched the Hockanum River, finding the gun, which turned out to be homemade.

“Without K-9 Thor’s keen abilities, it is possible we would not have recovered this weapon,” Kelley said.

Born in Slovakis eight years ago, Thor came to the United States and trained with Sembersky as a patrol and drug detection dog. Sembersky and Thor were nationally certified.

The police department will honor Thor for his service at a ceremony at the police department at 10 a.m. Monday.

“The bond formed between a police dog and its trainer is very special,” said Mayor Dan Champagne, a former Vernon police officer. “I hope the community will join me in remembering Thor for his service to our community and offering our condolences to Officer Sembersky and the entire police department.”

