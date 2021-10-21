Vernon police dog, Thor, dies

Oct. 21—VERNON — Local police will honor the life of one of its canines during a service Monday meant to celebrate K-9 Thor, who died Saturday.

Town officials said the 8-year-old Belgian malinois/German shepherd mix had an autoimmune disease and pneumonia.

"The bond formed between a police dog and its trainer is very special," Mayor Daniel Champagne, a former Vernon police officer, said in a written statement. "I hope the community will join me in remembering Thor for his service to our community and offering our condolences to Officer Sembersky and the entire police department."

Thor served with Officer Bryan Sembersky for seven years as a patrol and drug detection dog. He was trained to track people, search buildings and open areas, find evidence, apprehend criminals, and protect Sembersky, officials said, noting that Thor was sharp at detecting marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Police Chief John Kelley said in a statement that in February 2016, Thor located 1,400 bags of heroin during a motor vehicle stop.

"Two people were arrested and one received a three-year prison sentence," Kelley said.

During his career, Thor found a burglary suspect in a building crawl space, detected a firearm in the Hockanum River that was used in a homicide, and entertained crowds at the town's National Night Out events.

"Thor worked tirelessly to protect his fellow officers and the residents of Vernon," Kelley said.