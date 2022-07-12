Vernon police investigating death of 57-year-old woman

The Vernon Police Department is investigating the death of a 57-year-old woman on Tuesday.

Police received a report of an untimely death on Park West Drive on Tuesday around 9:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman deceased, police said. Police did not identify the victim.

Members of the Vernon police detective division and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to assist with the scene, police said.

According to the Vernon police, this is an open investigation, and the cause of death is pending. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon Police Department Detective Division at 860-872-9126.