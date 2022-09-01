Vernon police searching for 'endangered' missing man

Sep. 1—VERNON — Police are searching for a missing man who they say is "endangered."

The man, Ionel Simbotin, 54, was last seen around 3 p.m. on Wednesday around the area of 275 South St., police said. His family is concerned for his welfare.

Simbotin is described as a white male, 5-foot-4, and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and blue-grey shoes, police added.

The public is asked not to approach Simbotin, police said. Anyone who sees him is asked to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.