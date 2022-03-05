Vernon police seek info on missing mom, kids

Mar. 5—VERNON — The Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a mother and her two young children who've been missing since March 2.

The mother, Anjaknie Roundtree, 36, and her children, Tykeese Palmer, 4, and Chloe Palmer, 2, were last seen on March 1 in the Grove Street area where they were seeking a ride to a Manchester hotel, police said. Police do not know if Roundtree is a local resident, and learned of her disappearance, with her children, from the state Department of Children and Families, police said.

Roundtree, who does not have a car and uses public transportation to get around, left the area with her children on foot, police said. She uses a double stroller to transport her children. She previously went to Virginia in February to apply for jobs, police said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Roundtree and her children are asked to call the Police Department at 860-872-9126.