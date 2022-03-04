Vernon police seek missing mom and two kids

Vernon police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother and her two young children.

Anjaknie Roundtree, 36, and her kids, Tykeese, 5, and Chloe Palmer, 2, were reported missing on Thursday. Roundtree was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Grove Street in Vernon, looking for a ride to a Manchester hotel, police said.

Mother and children left the area on foot. Roundtree does not have a vehicle and uses public transportation to get around, police said. She uses a double stroller to transport her children. Previously, police said, Roundtree had gone to Virginia to apply for jobs.

Anyone with information on the family’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 860-872-9126.

