Vernon pre-K teacher charged with assault of student, 4

Mar. 29—VERNON — A pre-K teacher at Northeast Elementary School was charged this month after a teacher's aide witnessed her push a 4-year-old student to the ground, police said.

The teacher, Amanda Bilyeu, 29, of Manchester, was charged March 15 with third-degree assault and risk of injury to a child.

Bilyeu has been placed on administrative leave, and will remain so until completion of a state Department of Children and Families investigation, Vernon School Superintendent Joseph Macary said today.

Macary said school officials contacted DCF as soon as they learned of the March 10 incident involving Bilyeu.

A police affidavit provides the following details:

On March 10, a teacher's aide was working in a classroom with Bilyeu when she witnessed the teacher twice push a student to the ground. The student is a 4-year-old with autism who is non-verbal.

The first time occurred when the students were gathering to sit on the floor for an afternoon meeting.

The student wanted to sit in a certain chair, but Bilyeu told the boy he couldn't and pushed him on top of his shoulders. The boy resisted at first, but then gave in and fell, the woman said.

The boy's momentum caused him to hit his head on a bookshelf, and he began crying.

According to the teacher's aide, the affidavit said, Bilyeu responded: "Natural consequences."

Later, Bilyeu pushed the boy to sit down again, and he hit his head on the wall. The aide said she was upset by Bilyeu's actions and reported them to the school principal.

The child's parents were notified that day and found a small bump on the back of the boy's head. They later told police they wanted Bilyeu arrested for hurting their son.

Prior to March 10 there had already been two other complaints about Bilyeu, the principal told police.

On Feb. 9, DCF was notified after a teacher witnessed Bilyeu push the same student to sit down. She was warned about putting her hands on students, the principal said.

That same day, the boy was carrying a box back to a classroom shelf, and Bilyeu advised him to keep it level so the contents wouldn't fall out. A teacher witnessed Bilyeu kick the box, causing it to spill, and tell the student, "See, I told you to hold it up."

The principal said she went to Bilyeu's classroom after hearing of those incidents and saw Bilyeu grab the student by the arm to direct him to sit down. Bilyeu was told she needed to use spoken directions when she wanted students to do something.

Staff Writer Eric Bedner contributed to this story.

