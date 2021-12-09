Vernon student arrested over threats

Dec. 9—VERNON — A juvenile student was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident at Rockville High School where threats of violence were made, police say.

The student was charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace and is to appear in Rockville Juvenile Court later this month.

Because of his age, the student's identity was not released.

Police are actively investigating the situation in conjunction with Vernon Public Schools. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.

— Joseph Villanova

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.