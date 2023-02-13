Vernon teen charged with assault

Feb. 13—VERNON — A local man is facing charges in the assault of a woman on Union Street in December.

The man, Euan Eleuthere, 19, is charged with first-degree assault, home invasion, second-degree threatening, and multiple counts each of reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a child. He is also facing a number of motor vehicle violations.

Eleuthere is a free on $250,000 bond and is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on March 17.

Eleuthere was the subject of a police search before he was arrested Dec. 12.

According to the affidavit supporting his arrest, events happened this way:

On Dec. 6, police responded to a home on Union Street. They found a woman in her bedroom, with a cut on her forehead and blood covering her face.

The woman said she Eleuthere hit her in the head with a gun.

Police captured a video of Eleuthere fleeing on foot and in a vehicle, but they were not able to locate him that day. He was located and charged six days later, police said.

