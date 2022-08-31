Vernon teen, man blame each other for murder, assault

Aug. 31—In interviews with police, a Vernon teenager and a Hartford man implicated each other in the February shootings of a Hartford marijuana dealer and her girlfriend, in which the dealer was killed and the girlfriend seriously wounded, according to a police affidavit.

Ty-Jeir McCray, 19, of 126 Prospect St. in Vernon and Troyquan Dajon Westberry, 25, of Hartford are both charged with murder, first-degree assault, and other crimes in the shootings, which occurred in an apartment on Evergreen Avenue in Hartford. The wounded girlfriend called 911 at 2:17 a.m. Feb. 7.

Both men are being held on bond of $2 million or more while facing the charges, which carry sentences up to life in prison.

In his police interview, Westberry called McCray his "blood cousin," according to the affidavit by Hartford police Detectives Philip Fuschino and Ashley Martinez.

But the detectives quoted McCray as saying he knew Westberry only as "Tquan" and had known him for less than a year. They reported that McCray identified Westberry as "Tquan" from a photo presentation with 80% certainty, explaining that Westberry had shorter hair in the photo.

The girlfriend said in her 911 call that she had awakened with extreme pain in her head and couldn't feel her face or hands, according to the detectives. She said she was unable to wake her friend, in bed with her.

The girlfriend received emergency care at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, where she was initially listed in critical condition.

The second victim, Allison McCoy, 21, was found lying in bed with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The day after the shooting, the detectives reported, the girlfriend told them McCoy sold "weed" and kept at least $50,000 in a safe in the apartment, saying McCoy would brag about her guns, drugs, and money.

She reported that McCoy had been letting a friend she knew as "Troy" stay at her apartment for several weeks. She said McCoy used a carpet to wedge the front door of the apartment building open so he could get in the night she was murdered.

The girlfriend identified "Troy" as Westberry from a Department of Correction photo, the detectives reported.

The apartment building has surveillance cameras, and the girlfriend also identified Westberry as one of two men who entered the building that night. A surveillance camera captured a view of the two men jumping a fence with an open, multicolored book bag containing a square object, which the girlfriend identified as McCoy's book bag and safe.

The detectives developed McCray as a suspect, and the girlfriend identified him from a photo presentation as the same person she had seen in the surveillance photos, the detectives reported.

In a March interview, McCray said he knew McCoy but denied knowledge of the killing, the detectives reported.

But after he was arrested on other charges in May, McCray admitted being present, smoking marijuana with "Tquan," and eventually carrying two bags out of the apartment at Westberry's direction, according to the detectives. As they were leaving, McCray said, Westberry walked back, and he heard gunshots. He said Westberry repeatedly threatened to kill him if he said anything.

Police located Westberry in June and he eventually gave his account of the incident, saying he had fallen asleep and was awakened by gunshots, then saw McCray standing outside McCoy's bedroom with her multi-colored backpack. As he realized what had happened later, he said, he punched McCray in the face for getting him involved, and McCray slammed him to the ground.

