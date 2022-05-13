Vernon teen sentenced to 7 years

May 13—VERNON — One of the teenagers involved in a violent feud between two groups of local young men was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison.

Trenton Merrill, 19, received the sentence in connection with the assault and attempted shooting of a juvenile on Aug. 27, 2020.

Merrill pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

He was arrested in September 2020 and at the time was charged with attempted murder.

The victim in the incident reported that Merrill aimed a gun at his head and fired a shot as he pushed the gun away, police said.

The incident was part of an escalating feud that ultimately resulted in 15 arrests in multiple stabbings, assaults, and shootings.

