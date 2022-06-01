Vernon woman charged in Sunday stabbing

Jun. 1—VERNON — Police have made an arrest in connection with an assault Sunday on Highland Avenue.

Tami Jo Daigneault, 51, of Vernon was charged with first-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

Daigneault's bond was raised to $250,000 when she appeared in Vernon Superior Court Tuesday, and she remained in custody as of this morning. She is scheduled to return to court on June 17.

A police report about the assault provides the following details:

Around 1 p.m. Sunday police were dispatched to Highland Avenue for a reported stabbing. When police arrived they found a man bleeding heavily from his arm, to the point that an officer used a tourniquet to control the bleeding.

The man said he was at the home visiting friends when he was assaulted. The victim said he was trying to advise another man about problems he was having with the law, and the other man punched him in the face a few times.

To stop the assault, the victim said, he grabbed the other man in a headlock and planned to hold him until police arrived.

The victim told police that Daigneault, the man's mother, came outside and said: "Let him go or I'll stab you in the head."

He let go of the man, who drove away.

He said Daigneault came at him wielding a hunting knife, and he blocked the weapon with his arm.

Others at the house said they saw the two men fighting with each other and saw Daigneault run over to the area holding a knife and begin slashing at the victim.

Daigneault denied stabbing the man or having a knife. She later told police that the other man had stabbed the victim.

Staff writers Ben Crnic and Matthew P. Knox contributed to this story.