Vernon woman charged in theft of SNAP funds

Apr. 22—VERNON — Six women, including one from Vernon, were charged with stealing $59,958 from programs funded by the state's Department of Social Services.

Brittni-Nichole King, 29, of Vernon was charged with first-degree larceny for receiving $11,870 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits that she was not entitled to between August 2020 to November 2021.

King failed to report a legally liable relative who she was living with, along with that relative's income, authorities said.

She was released on a promise to appear and arraigned Thursday in Vernon Superior Court.

In unrelated incidents, Jennifer Foux of Dayville also was charged with stealing $19,030, while Thayer Ebron of Monroe was charged with stealing $11,151 from state programs. Foux is to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Tuesday and Ebron is to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on May 23.

Angie Ludwig of Hartford, Michelle Plante of Canterbury and Ashley Jones of Middletown also were charged for stealing from state programs in unrelated incidents, for a combined loss of $17,907.

Ludwig is to appear in Hartford Superior Court on May 3; Plante is to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Tuesday; and Jones was arraigned on Thursday in Middletown Superior Court.

Collin covers South Windsor, East Windsor and Windsor for the Journal Inquirer.