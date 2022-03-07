Vernon woman, children found safe

Mar. 7—VERNON — A missing mother and her two children are safe and have been found in Virginia, police reported today.

Police said they located Anjaknie Roundtree, 36, and her two children, Tykeese Palmer, 4-years-old, and Chloe Palmer, 2-years-old, around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Roundtree contacted police after learning that a Silver Alert had been issued when they were reported missing from their Vernon home.

All three were found safe and the social welfare departments for children and families in both Connecticut and Virginia were coordinating to provide assistance.

Roundtree and her children were reported missing March 3. She was last seen March 1 in the area of Grove Street in Vernon seeking a ride to a Manchester hotel, police said. The family left Vernon on foot, as Roundtree does not have a vehicle. She went to Virginia earlier in search of employment, police said.

— Deidre Montague

Deidre Montague covers the towns of Vernon and Stafford.