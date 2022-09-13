Vernon woman convicted of burglary but not vehicle theft

Sep. 13—The woman who was shown in a vivid surveillance photo holding hands with a man in the Glastonbury Home Depot shortly before the theft of a running vehicle in the store's parking lot wasn't convicted in that case.

But Michelle Rivera, 35, who has listed an address on Grand Avenue in Vernon, was convicted in a plea bargain Friday of an unrelated second-degree burglary in Vernon and of skipping a court appearance in that case on the same day as the Glastonbury vehicle theft, Feb. 2.

In the Vernon Superior Court plea bargain, Rivera received a one-year prison sentence, followed by three years of probation, with the possibility of up to four more years behind bars if she violates release conditions, online records show.

She has been in custody since her April 21 arrest in the Glastonbury vehicle theft, records show. Connecticut inmates serving sentences up to two years are eligible for release after serving half the time. So Rivera should be eligible for release sometime this fall, depending on the exact amount of jail time she gets credit for.

Charged along with her in the Glastonbury vehicle theft was Michael Ortiz, 33, who has listed an address on West Street in Vernon and has been identified by police the man shown holding hands with Rivera in the Home Depot surveillance photo.

Ortiz has entered coordinated plea bargains in several courts. He was convicted of the theft of the running Honda CR-V from the Glastonbury Home Depot parking lot on Feb. 2 and six other crimes, including two burglaries and two larcenies.

Ortiz received a total sentence of two years in prison, followed by three years of probation, with the possibility of up to four more years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.