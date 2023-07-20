Vernonmanshot at women's apartment in Willington, CT police say

Jul. 20—Skinner is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Aug. 21.

According to state police, troopers responded to an apartment complex in Willington around 1:50 a.m. on July 16. Upon arrival, troopers noticed that a window into the bedroom of the apartment was shattered.

They spoke with the resident, who explained that she believed the gunshot that broke the window was fired by Skinner, an ex-boyfriend, according to a state police report.

Troopers then began searching for shell casings and later drove around the complex in search of security cameras that could have captured what happened. While driving, a trooper noted a vehicle driving behind them. They turned around and parked, at which point the person in the other vehicle, a pickup, was showing their hands out of the driver's side window, according to the report.

The driver, identified as Skinner, said he was just turning around, but police noted a strong smell of alcohol from the cab, so he was asked to step out of the vehicle, the report states.

State police determined Skinner was intoxicated following a field sobriety test and took him into custody, according to the report. At that point, he admitted he hadn't been honest with them, the report says.

Skinner admitted to driving into the apartment complex and firing a couple of gunshots from a pistol, and said he wouldn't be surprised if those bullets hit the victim's apartment, according to the report. State police later found two more bullets in a garage door.

A witness reported seeing the pickup in the complex previously, when it would show up and idle in front of their neighbor's apartment, according to the report.