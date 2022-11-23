Vero Beach High School student arrested after sending threatening messages to staff

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A teen threatened students and staff at Vero Beach High School in messages to staff members Friday, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested the teen, a student at the school who had been suspended Friday,

The Sheriff's Office and school district did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

School resource deputies learned of the threats Friday and immediately began an investigation with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff's Office, the news release said.

The same day the student was suspended, he sent threatening messages to 10 staff members over his FOCUS messenger account, an online portal parents use to check grades and attendance and message teachers, investigators said.

Teachers, guidance counselors and support staff received messages threatening them, their families and the campus, according to the news release.

Deputies take all threats seriously, Capt. Milo Thornton, head of the Sheriff's Office school safety division, said in a statement on social media..

"Any and all threats to harm a student, teacher, staff or faculty member will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Thornton said. "My team has a zero-tolerance approach towards this matter, so please have that conversation with your student."

