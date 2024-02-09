Vero Beach man convicted in 2018 fatal shooting outside a Motel 6, east of I-95

VERO BEACH — A Vero Beach man faces life in prison after a jury this week convicted him of first-degree felony murder and other felonies related to a 2018 homicide outside a Motel 6, just east of Interstate 95, according to court records and a prosecutor.

After one hour of deliberations Wednesday, a jury seated at the Indian River County Courthouse found Jordan Roderick Dawkins, 25, guilty in the April 2, 2018 shooting death of Jayton Knowles, 44, of the 3900 block of 47th Place, Vero Beach, court filings show.

Knowles, who was also known as “Dundatta” and “Chester King,” was shot during an argument in the parking lot of the Motel 6, now a Red Roof Inn, in the 8800 block of State Road 60. He walked into the bordering IHOP restaurant about 7:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He told 911 dispatchers and a first responder on scene that Dawkins had shot him, according to an arrest affidavit. He died hours later in what is now HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

Dawkins, of the 4800 block of 29th Avenue in Vero Beach, was arrested the same day.

A jury heard two days of trial testimony before convicting Dawkins of first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon with discharge resulting in death, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon.

He faces a mandatory life prison term at his April 8 sentencing hearing.

His codefendant Montrell DeShaun Rolle, 27, who faces the same charges and is being tried separately, was taken into custody three days after the murder. His next court date is March 6.

What happened outside the Motel 6?

Arrest records show Dawkins told deputies an altercation with Knowles was prompted by an incident that occurred two days prior, when he said Knowles robbed his girlfriend of $3,000 and pistol-whipped him in the face.

He told deputies he planned to take money from Knowles and brought Rolle to help him fight, if necessary.

Dawkins, Rolle and two others waited for Knowles outside the Motel 6 that Monday morning. Dawkins and Knowles became involved in a physical fight when Knowles exited the motel.

As Knowles attempted to run away, he was shot in the chest. Dawkins and Rolle then fled the scene, according to reports.

On Friday, Assistant State Attorney Brian Workman, who prosecuted Dawkins, said jurors were shown a high-quality video recording from security cameras at the scene that showed Dawkins shoot Knowles.

“We were able to isolate the frame in the video where Dawkins shoots the victim,” he said. “So, the jury saw that.”

Rolle was also recorded on the video shooting at Knowles, Workman said.

