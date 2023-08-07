Vero Beach man guilty in boat crash on intracoastal waterway that killed his best friend

VERO BEACH – A Vero Beach man accused of operating a boat during a 2017 crash that killed his 19-year-old best friend was ordered Monday to serve two years in prison as part of a deal reached with the state, according to attorneys.

Jayson Michael Clark, 24, of the 2300 block of 14th Street Southwest, was also ordered to serve eight years of probation after being convicted of vessel homicide during a June 7 change of plea hearing.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped one count of boating under the influence manslaughter related to the June 3, 2017 death of Vero Beach resident Chance Rivero, who had known Clark since childhood.

Clark had faced a maximum prison term of 30 years if he’d been tried and convicted of both offenses, his attorney Andrew Metcalf said after Monday’s hearing.

“It was a sad day in court … From a lawyer point of view, it was a good result legally,” Metcalf said. “But it was a terrible tragedy.”

Jayson Michael Clark

Clark was 19 at the time of the crash in the Indian River Lagoon that killed Rivero and injured others among the six people on board, ranging in age from 19 to 24.

How did the fatal crash happen?

Reports show Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials found that the group's 18-foot Sea Chaser boat struck a channel marker about a mile south of the Alma Lee Loy Bridge, throwing Rivero into the water just before midnight.

Fish and wildlife officials found alcohol was a factor, according to court filings.

In statements Clark provided to investigators, he launched the boat from Memorial Island, south of the Merrill Barber Bridge, around 8:30 p.m. and had Rivero and three others aboard, court records show. Around 10 p.m., the group returned to the boat ramp and picked up another person then headed south for Fort Pierce to fish in the channel.

J.J. Klarmann takes TCPalm to channel marker where deadly crash happened

When the group headed back later that night, Clark was using only a “Mag Light-style flashlight” to navigate through the channel. Rivero was the only one sitting on the side the pylon hit.

Story continues

Clark was heading the boat north back towards the boat ramp before midnight “when he struck the channel marker,” investigators reported.

“Clark had been looking down, then looked up and saw the channel marker but was unable to avoid it and the vessel struck the marker on the port side,” court filings stated. “Once the vessel came to a stop, they realized that Chance Rivero was missing and not on the vessel.”

He was spotted in the water about 2 feet from the channel marker, with injuries to his head and face. He was later pronounced dead of blunt force trauma at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Was Clark drinking while operating the boat?

Clark reported that “no one saw the channel marker until it was too late.”

“He was unsure if everyone was drinking but knew at least half of everyone was,” investigators reported. “He had over six 12-ouce Bush Lite canned beers between 8:30 p.m. and stopped 30 minutes prior to striking the channel marker.”

Clark in 2020 was charged with vessel homicide but a year later prosecutors also charged him with BUI manslaughter.

At the time, Assistant State Attorney William Long said they filed the additional charge after a state expert reviewed the evidence presented by Fish and Wildlife investigators.

On Monday, Long said the state had two theories for prosecuting Clark: Vessel homicide, meaning he was so reckless that his actions caused Rivero’s death. And BUI manslaughter, in which being under the influence of alcohol while driving the boat contributed to the fatal crash.

A sheriff’s official collected a sample of Clark’s blood about three or four hours after the crash and according to Metcalf, his blood alcohol level was “right at .08.”

The legal limit in Florida is 0.08 or less.

Boating under the influence: BUI, happens on the Treasure Coast, but it's rare

Hot water: Fish kills and bioluminescence loom in Indian River Lagoon amid summer heat

Metcalf though, filed papers objecting to the test results and challenged whether Clark's blood draw had been properly collected, preserved and stored. He said the sheriff’s official who drew Clark’s blood had apparently left his job and was unavailable.

“There are real issues about how this blood was drawn and maintained,” Metcalf said.

The motion was never argued, he said, because the state offered a plea deal “that would minimize risk” for Clark verses going to trial.

“Even if the blood was suppressed the state could still move forward on the theory of reckless boating,” Metcalf noted. “And that was based on the fact that he had navigation lights that were not operable and had no one managing a spotlight. And he was allegedly traveling too fast for the conditions, which were dark.”

Regarding Clark’s plea, Long acknowledged the state had “some evidentiary issues” in seeking to convict him for BUI manslaughter.

“It's not that the state couldn't have overcome them,” said Long. “But … it would have been an uphill battle.”

Rivero’s family also was consulted, he said, in terms of Clark’s conviction and sentence.

“One of the things that became abundantly clear was they wanted the matter resolved and they were hoping to avoid a trial,” Long said.

Metcalf said in the six years since the fatal boat crash, Clark “has a lot of remorse for the fact that his friend is gone.”

“He's a hard worker, very family oriented, just a good guy,” Metcalf said. “No one set out that night for anyone to get hurt. It’s an accident.”

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers and is writer and co-host of "Uncertain Terms," a true-crime podcast. Reach her at melissa.holsman@tcpalm.com. If you are a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest local news on the Treasure Coast.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Jayson Clark, the boat operator in 2017 fatal crash, ordered to prison