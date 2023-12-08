Should Vero Beach be model for Treasure Coast, cut 43% of traffic lanes on state road?

As the Treasure Coast population has grown, taxpayers have spent hundreds of millions of dollars over the past decade on roads and bridges to keep traffic flowing east and west.

The Crosstown Parkway in Port St. Lucie and Veterans Memorial Bridge in Martin County were critical, adding lanes to ensure adequate road capacity linking Interstate 95 with U.S. 1 and eventually to Hutchinson Island.

Indian River County officials in August hailed the groundbreaking of an Oslo Road widening and interchange at I-95, arguably needed to accommodate massive growth near its southern border.

Four miles to the north and farther east, though, three members of Vero Beach City Council staunchly supported eliminating three of seven lanes downtown from a pair of parallel roads. The one-way Twin Pairs are eastbound and westbound State Road 60, which connect the Gulf of Mexico, Florida’s Turnpike and I-95 to the Atlantic Ocean.

It is the county's main road for commerce, including outlet and regional malls, along with other big box stores, and hurricane evacuation.

Thus, there’s been a hue and cry against taking out lanes as the population in the next 10 years in the 25-mile radius surrounding the city is projected to grow by 24% (including 19% in Indian River and 26.1% and 15.3%, respectively in adjacent St. Lucie and Brevard counties).

For 30 years since the Twin Pairs was completed, lane-reduction advocates have made all sorts of claims as to why the road must be changed:

The Twin Pairs killed downtown: False. Downtown has been resurrected from a death caused by businesses fleeing to malls and churches and public buildings replacing residences.

Parking was needed: It’s easy to park downtown, if you’re willing to walk to a (free) public garage or parking lot.

The 40-mph road is unsafe for pedestrians, in part because of rampant speeding. There’s no record of pedestrian deaths in the area and speed is not a significant issue, according to a 2021 study.

Planning and/or transportation experts say two lanes each way with parallel parking would slow traffic by only 22 to 30 seconds, reduce accidents by 54% and help attract more businesses downtown.

State Road 60, also known as the Twin Pairs, passes through downtown Vero Beach and across 14th Avenue Jan. 16, 2013.

Experts also say local residents must determine priorities for their community.

Is it increasing business downtown — one of three shopping areas in the city (in addition to a fourth commercial district the city is planning at three corners it owns on Indian River Drive at the Alma Lee Loy Bridge)?

Is it safety?

How about ensuring an orderly flow of east-west traffic?

All three?

Safety must be a priority.

It’s why this organization has called for crosswalks to be added to SR 60 for years. They’re needed especially at 12th Court and State Road 60 eastbound, where a city parking lot sits across from American Icon Brewery, and 16th Avenue and SR 60 westbound, where the county courthouse sits across from legal offices and a restaurant.

It also would make sense to reduce the speed limit, narrow the westbound lanes, and potentially add a curb extension or widen the sidewalk, so northbound motorists on 16th Avenue can better see westbound traffic. (It’s also tough for southbound motorists on 16th at eastbound SR 60 to see when hedges on the northwest corner are not properly trimmed.)

The changes are similar to a plan city council passed in 2021, but council members John Carroll, Linda Moore and Rey Neville opposed after the 2022 election.

Vero Beach City Council is expected to vote on one of four options for the road at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s important you be there to express your opinion ― as difficult as it might be to get away from work. Or, you can email your recommendations to the council via City Clerk Tammy Bursick at cityclrk@covb.org.

Pedestrian safety and traffic flow are critical as the city prepares to make its request to the Florida Department of Transportation. The radical lane-reduction plan fails the logic test.

