VERO BEACH — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday outside the Irish American Club, Police Chief David Currey said Monday during a morning news conference.

Officers responded to the community center at 1314 20th St. at about 1:30 a.m. The victim, identified as Patrick Casimir, of Port St. Lucie, was found on the ground outside and had sustained about four gunshot wounds, Currey said.

Casimir was taken to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Currey said there were 12 bullet casings found around the sidewalk area from more than one type of weapon, but declined to name the type of firearms.

He said the club was hosting a private event Saturday night — a memorial celebration of life for someone who died in a motorcycle crash about a year ago. He said about 150 people were invited to the event.

He said detectives talked with event organizers, who said there were no issues or fights inside the building throughout the night.

Police investigators are looking for more than one person who may have been involved. He said Casimir has "an extensive criminal history and spent some time in jail."

Investigators are looking at video surveillance from inside the club and from businesses around the club. An autopsy is being conducted Monday, he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the police department at 772-978-4600 or call the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-273-8477.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Vero Beach police discuss fatal shooting over weekend at Irish-American Club