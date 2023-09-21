Vero Beach police ID human remains found near coastal home

VERO BEACH – Human remains found near a beachside home last week were determined by police to belong to a 70-year-old Winter Haven man missing since mid-August.

Lawn workers reported finding the remains Sept. 15 at a seasonal property in the 2300 block of Ocean Drive just north of the Riomar Country Club golf course and south of a public beach access.

The body was in dense brush, separating the property from the shoreline, and clothed in a dark shirt and sweatpants. Found nearby were a revolver handgun and snorkeling gear believed to be the man's personal items, police said in reports.

Medical examiners called to the residence identified what detectives said appeared to be head wounds consistent with a gunshot.

The mostly skeletal remains could not be identified at the time they were discovered, a detective said in a report.

The man’s identity was later determined through dental records and his cause of death was considered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said police spokesperson Kelsea Marty on Thursday.

Local law enforcement was notified Aug. 13 by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office about a man who “expressed intentions to commit suicide” because of a medical diagnosis.

He had left his identification and cell phone at his Polk County residence, police said in a report, and was last known to be in Vero Beach, roughly 95 miles east. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and black sweatpants.

Police did not find the man after what was described as an extensive search for him that day, according to a report.

More: $8 million legal tab: Indian River, Martin counties paid the price for fighting Brightline

More: Florida hurricane season: What Treasure Coast residents should know for 2023

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter(X) @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Police ID human remains found on coastal Vero Beach property