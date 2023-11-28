Vero Beach sets four options for future of Twin Pairs; City Council to vote Dec. 12

VERO BEACH — The strung-out decision on the future of Twin Pairs is likely nearing an end. The City Council received the four alternatives Tuesday in anticipation of a Dec, 12 votes to determine the fate of to the corridor.

State Route 60 — or Twin Pairs — has been hotly debated for years. Many in favor of lane reductions and repurposing cite the beautification and potential for revitalization of downtown as motivation, while those opposed point to the potential high cost to taxpayers and potentially higher traffic.

The City Council is set to pick a plan at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 12, following a regular 9:30 a.m meeting. Members of the public will have one last chance before the final decision is made.

Previous public meetings were held Oct. 5 and Nov. 16.

The four options

Four options were presented to the council by City Manager Monte Falls; councilmembers were then given the option to add plans prior to Dec. 12.

The four plans are:

Lane reduction as proposed by design consultant Kimley-Horn, narrowing lanes, 7-foot bike lanes, speed reduction, a pedestrian crossing near 12th Court, sidewalk improvements, installation of landscape areas and parallel parking

All of that first plan except for parallel parking

Narrowing of lanes, bike lanes, speed reduction, installation of crosswalks and sidewalk improvements

The third plan plus landscaping

No other plans were proposed. Councilmember Tracey Zudans, however, requested that a proposal for a crosswalk be added on 16th Avenue near ABC Printing.

"Florida Department of Transportation rejected that, saying there was not enough history of pedestrian traffic," Falls told the Council. "We will push for that in any alternative that is selected."

Besides Zudans, no councilmember had any comment on the four alternatives or the impending vote.

The different options are available for review on the City's website.

Nick Slater is TCPalm’s Indian River County Watchdog reporter. You can reach him at Nick.Slater@tcpalm.com and 224-830-2875.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Four options for Twin Pairs project to be voted on at 1:30 Dec. 12