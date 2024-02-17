Vero Beach woman identified as victim of fatal Brightline train collision Friday evening

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 35-year-old Vero Beach woman was identified Saturday as the victim of a fatal Brightline train crash at an Indian River County railroad crossing Friday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

Emily Kayser died in the collision just after 7 p.m. at the Fourth Street crossing south of Vero Beach. Passengers and the crew of the train, which was traveling at 79 mph, escaped injury.

It's "too early to say" why Kayser was in the train's path, said Indian River County sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Kevin Jaworski. The medical examiner will make that determination, he said.

Indian River County sheriff's investigators were on the scene Friday night at the Fourth Street railroad crossing west of U.S. 1 and south of Vero Beach after a 35-year-old Vero Beach woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train.

Following the crash, the train's conductor called first responders. Then 200 passengers were transferred to another train to continue their northbound trip, Jaworski said. First responders located Kayser's body about 100 yards north of Fourth Street, he said. The crash happened at the intersection.

Traffic along Fourth Street was delayed for about two hours between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., Jaworski said. Northbound and southbound U.S. 1 traffic at Fourth Street was unaffected, he said.

Alternate railroad crossings were open. Those included Eighth Street, 12th Street, First Street and Ninth Street Southwest, according to the sheriff's office. Fourth Street is a main road to U.S. 1 and Indian River Boulevard. The area around the crash site is surrounded by houses, a few industrial businesses and convenience stores.

More: Brightline, FEC train horns to continue in Indian River as County Commission nixes quiet zones

More: Brightline expects fewer passengers in 2024 after lower-than-projected ridership in 2023

Kayser's death is the second fatal pedestrian strike by a Brightline train in Indian River County. A 29-year-old man was found dead Jan. 29 off the tracks just north of Highland Drive Southeast.

Keith Burbank is TCPalm's watchdog reporter covering Martin County mainly. He can be reached at keith.burbank@tcpalm.com and at 720-288-6882. TCPalm reporter Corey Arwood contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 35-year-old Vero Beach pedestrian killed in Brightline train strike