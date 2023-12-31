Vero Beach woman killed in motorcycle crash in Melbourne Beach

MELBOURNE BEACH — A 36-year-old Vero Beach woman was killed Sunday after she slammed her motorcycle into the rear of a pickup truck, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened at about 11:53 a.m. at the intersection of State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in Melbourne Beach, FHP said Sunday.

Troopers said the unnamed woman was traveling northbound on a 2014 Harley-Davidson on A1A when she approached another vehicle — a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado — that was stopped in the northbound lane of the highway.

Troopers said the woman failed to stop for the Silverado ahead and slammed into the rear of the pickup. Paramedics took the woman, who was wearing a helmet, to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, investigators said.

The driver of the Silverado, an unnamed 75-year-old man from Malabar, was not injured in the crash.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

