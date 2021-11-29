Vero Lake Estates man charged in shooting death of John Robert Spencer Jr.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — John Robert Spencer Jr. was shot four times and left in a wooded area on the outskirts of Vero Lake Estates by a friend he visited the day before he was reported missing, detectives said.

Scott Hodges, 44, of the 8600 block of 95th Ave., was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a stolen firearm, according to Sheriff's Office records.

As Hodges was questioned Wednesday following the discovery of a stolen handgun at his home in the search for Spencer, detectives said, Hodges told them where to find his body, according to an arrest affidavit.

John Robert Spencer Jr., 41

Officials found Spencer, 41, dead of apparent gunshot wounds in a wooded area bordering Vero Lake Estates and Treasure Coast Elementary School, in the 8400 block of 90th Avenue, and nearby saw four spent .40-caliber casings, according to a report.

Deputies searched Vero Lake Estates near Hodges’ home after a family member reported him missing Tuesday, officials said.

Spencer was last seen Sunday at his home in the 9300 block of 87th Street, and it was believed he was later with Hodges, who was described as a close friend living just more than a quarter-mile west on 95th Avenue, according to case records.

A family member told deputies she found Spencer’s phone Sunday at his home and that his white Honda Accord still was parked at Hodges’ residence.

Hodges, she said, told her Tuesday, “John is not OK and is not coming back,” records show.

Hodges, detectives said, was evasive when asked about what happened to Spencer or his whereabouts. He allegedly made statements such as, “It’s not good” or he hoped Spencer was still alive, according to the report.

Throughout his questioning, a detective said in the report, Hodges changed his account of events surrounding Spencer’s death multiple times.

Records show investigators searched the home and found handguns, including a 9 mm pistol Hodges later admitted knowing was stolen from Cocoa and his own .40-caliber pistol.

The stolen handgun led to his arrest and the interview inside his home, a detective wrote.

Hodges' account to deputies changed throughout his questioning, according to the affidavit. He said he and Spencer met to do drugs Monday afternoon and they pulled over on 90th Avenue during an argument.

According to the report, family members knew Spencer struggled with opioid addiction and recently had relapsed and was spending more time with Hodges.

After detectives revealed they found Spencer’s body, Hodges told them he pulled a gun on Spencer, shot him once and then three more times in the chest after he was down, the detective stated in the report.

Asked why he shot,Hodges allegedly said, “It was either him or me.”

Spencer’s body was found with a handgun in his waistband holster.

Casings found near Spencer’s body were the same as one unfired round in Hodges’ .40-caliber pistol found in his home.

Hodges, who state records show is a licensed local real estate agent, remains in jail without bail after appearing in court Sunday, according to court records.

