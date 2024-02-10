Vero man pleads guilty to fentanyl charge, faces 40 years in prison

A Vero Beach man pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of distributing fentanyl and is facing up to 40 years in federal prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Sudiata Neket Zanja Stinson, 47, sold approximately 20 grams of fentanyl to a purchaser on two separate occasions last April, officials said.

The conviction is a result of an ongoing fentanyl distribution operation headed by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to the release.

A sentencing date has yet to be set.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Vero Beach man faces up to 40 years on two fentanyl charges