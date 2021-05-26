Verona couple take plea deals in death of 3-year-old boy

May 26—A Verona woman and her boyfriend accepted plea offers this week holding the pair culpable and requiring prison time for their roles in the death two years ago of her 3-year-old son.

Sarah L. Garbee, 27, was set to go to trial Monday on a felony count of child abuse in a case moved to Barry County Circuit Court in Cassville on a change of venue from Lawrence County.

Garbee avoided trial by pleading guilty to a reduced count of first-degree child endangerment in a plea agreement that calls for a seven-year sentence to be served in the state's shock incarceration program with a court review after 120 days for possible placement on probation.

Circuit Judge Johnnie Cox delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and set a sentencing hearing for July 20.

Garbee's boyfriend, Caleb Williams, who also had been facing a charge of child abuse in the boy's death, entered an Alford plea Monday to two felony counts of endangerment in a plea deal that calls for him to serve consecutive prison terms of three years and five years. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the case were to proceed to trial. He also will be sentenced July 20.

In pleading guilty and entering an Alford plea, the couple admitted that they failed to seek medical treatment for her son in a timely enough manner to prevent his death at Mercy Hospital Aurora on July 24, 2019.

The counts to which Williams entered his Alford plea refer to his failure to seek medical treatment for injuries to the boy's face and for an injury to his abdomen.

An autopsy determined that the child, referred to only by his initials in court documents, died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen that ruptured his small intestine, leading to peritonitis.

Garbee told investigators the day after the boy's death that he first became sick and started vomiting on July 16, 2019. She said that in the ensuing week, he ran a temperature as high as 101.3 degrees, but she did not think it was anything more significant than "a bug," according to a probable-cause affidavit.

She claimed that he appeared to be feeling better the night of July 23 before she and Williams retired to their bedroom where she got on Facebook and he began playing a video game. She said they heard a noise in the house and got up to see if one of the children was sleepwalking.

They spotted the boy slumped on the couch in the living room and trying to stand up. His belly "appeared hard or tight" to her, according to the affidavit. Williams gave him some children's Tylenol and took him to the kitchen to give him some water before putting warmer clothes on him and taking him out to the vehicle for the trip to the hospital, she said.

She said that while they were on their way to the hospital, the boy's head slumped to the side and he became unresponsive.

The mother told investigators that when the boy would get in trouble, Williams would often hold him up in the air over his head with his thumbs near the child's belly button. She said the boy did not like that and she had told Williams she did not like him doing that.

Williams denied any wrongdoing in his interview with investigators the day after the child's death. He told them he had disciplined the boy just once and that was on June 30 when he struck his face and "lightly spanked" his bottom.

He said the only other means of punishment that he employed was to put the children in timeout. He corroborated the mother's account that the first sign of the boy's illness took place July 16 and that he appeared to be better on a trip to the lake July 21 when the boy had fun swimming.

On July 22, the boy started to look sick and lethargic again but looked considerably better the next day, Williams told them, displaying a good appetite and dancing with the other children in the house that night.

The affidavit states that when asked if he would change anything about his own conduct prior to the boy's death, Williams said he wished he would have taken the child to a doctor but he did not think his illness was that serious at the time.

The document goes on: "Williams was asked if he, without a doubt, did not hurt (the boy), physically causing his death, in which Williams stated he was 100% sure that he did not harm (him). Williams stated that (the boy) bruised very easily and he did not recall seeing any other bruising anywhere on (his) body except for in the area of the nose due to (the boy) falling off the bed."

Asked if he would take a polygraph test, Williams purportedly declined, stating that he did not believe them to be accurate and that he did not wish "to be wrongfully publicized as a bad person."