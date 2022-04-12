Verona officer patrolled streets without a driver's license

Apr. 12—TUPELO — For at least 8 months, Jonathan Boyd put on a Verona police uniform and patrolled the streets despite not having a valid driver's license.

That fact only came to light after Boyd, 32, of 5628 Pulltight Road, Saltillo, was arrested Friday night on a variety of charges, including a second DUI and leaving the scene of an accident, all while wearing his Verona Police Department uniform.

In Mississippi, driver's licenses expire on a person's birthday, so Boyd's license would not have been valid since at least July 20.

When asked if Boyd had been patrolling the streets over the past year, Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn said the incident is under investigation and refused to answer.

"I will give you a full statement in the next day or two after the internal investigation is complete," Nunn told the Daily Journal Monday afternoon.

Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney said Boyd sideswiped another vehicle around 7 p.m. April 8 on U.S Highway 45. After stopping briefly on the four-lane, the drivers agreed to continue on to a convenience store near the intersection of highways 45 and 145. When Boyd did not stop, the other driver called 911. Dispatchers contacted Boyd via his 911 radio, and he returned to the scene.

Because it involved an officer, Saltillo police requested the Mississippi Highway Patrol take over the case as an outside agency. MHP charged Boyd with DUI-second offense, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, expired driver's license and no proof of insurance.

It was not immediately clear if the driving with a suspended license charge was related to Boyd's first DUI in the fall of 2020 that cost him his job with the Saltillo Police Department. He pleaded no contest to that charge in Lee County Justice Court, then immediately appealed it to Lee County Court. Generally, when a case is appealed, any penalties — including a license suspension — are delayed until the appeal process works its way through the court.

That appeal is scheduled to be heard by Lee County Court Judge James Moore on June 15.

The first DUI charge was the result of a one-car accident Oct. 1, 2020, inside the Saltillo city limits. At the time of the wreck, Boyd was employed by the Saltillo Police Department and driving his personal vehicle.

"Saltillo reached out to us due to him being a city employee," Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said. He said Boyd submitted a breath sample and was determined to be well over the limit.

Four days after that wreck, Boyd ended his six-year-tenure with the Saltillo department. Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham said Boyd resigned Oct. 5, 2020.

It was not immediately clear when Boyd was hired by the Verona Police Department or if they were aware of the pending charges against him at the time.

Nunn did say that Boyd was suspended after he learned that the officer was involved in a hit and run and appeared to be under the influence while in uniform.

"Officer Boyd was off duty at the time of this incident, so per my request, all of officer Boyd's work equipment was immediately removed, and he was suspended and an internal investigation was initiated," Nunn said.

Boyd was booked into the Lee County Jail Friday night. He was released on bond about 11 hours later, Saturday morning around 8:30.

